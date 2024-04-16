Rugby primary school secures funding to expand and cater for 'higher than national average' proportion of SEND pupils

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Rugby primary school has secured funding to expand to cater for its “higher than national average” proportion of pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Warwickshire County Council has signed off the use of £277,000 of section 106 money – contributions from housing developers towards infrastructure in the area – at Cawston Grange Primary School, an academy school in Cawston, Rugby.

The proposed work, which received planning permission from Rugby Borough Council in July 2023, involves the conversion of an internal courtyard to create a new open-plan library which will have three intervention and group spaces within it.

Cawston Grange Primary School. Picture: Google Street View.

There will be an additional large intervention room, separate office spaces for the SENDCO (special educational needs and disabilities coordinator) and family support worker and a staff break-out room.

The existing library is to be repurposed to create extra intervention space.

The council’s report read: “Since the school was expanded to two-form entry (two classes per year group), Cawston Grange Primary School has had a higher than national average proportion of pupils with an EHCP (education, health and care plan) and the number of breakout spaces for SEND pupils has not met demand.

“The school is proposing to utilise developer funding to make some much-needed improvements to the school to address the shortfall of space.”

The report continues: “In addition, the new spaces will be used to open a wrap-around care facility which will offer parents after school provision until 6pm.

“Planning permission has already been granted and the school is hoping to carry out the work over the summer holiday period in 2024.”