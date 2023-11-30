Rugby pubs and restaurants urged to apply if they want to extend their hours for Christmas Eve and and New Year’s Eve

Register
Pubs, restaurants and other licensed premises that want to extend their normal Sunday opening hours on Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve are being invited to submit their requests soon.
Published 30th Nov 2023, 13:06 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 13:06 GMT
With Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve falling on a Sunday this year, some venues may want to open later than normal and will therefore need permission from Rugby Borough Council. And with the deadline for submissions coming soon, the council is reminding licensees to make sure they get their notices in soon.

For Christmas Eve extensions licensees must submit their notice by December 8, or by December 15 for a Late TEN.

For New Year’s Eve extensions licensees must submit their notice by December 13, or by December 20 for a Late TEN.

Council leader Cllr Derek Poole said: “We know how important Christmas and New Year are to the hospitality industry and we want to do everything we can to support these businesses at this busy time of year.”

“Licensees need to get their notices in before the deadline so that we can make sure the town centre and our other venues are busy and vibrant this Christmas season.”

Visit www.rugby.gov.uk/tens

