A Rugby pub has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets.

The Rupert Brooke in Castle Street has been awarded a gold rating by Loo of the Year inspectors.

Manager of the Wetherspoon pub, Sid Aitken, said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

The Rupert Brooke, Rugby: Gents toilet, Brandan Wright, bar shift leader.

The Loo of the Year Awards 2023 managing director, Becky Wall, said: “The toilets at The Rupert Brooke have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

“The pub deserves its gold award.”

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of away from home toilet provision across the UK. Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.