Rugby pupils get a taste of the future thanks to careers showcase

Pupils at a Houlton school had a taste of the future thanks to a special event designed to showcase possible professions.

Children from Reception right up to Year 6 at St Gabriel’s CofE Academy took part in the Futures Festival to get an insight into different career options that they may want to pursue.

Professionals from sectors including archaeology, the police, trade and construction, film and photography, dance, business founders and more spoke to the pupils about what their job involves and how they got into their chosen careers.

The event was supported by Urban&Civic, the master developer behind the Houlton community.

Children learn about different career options.

Michael McCormick, Deputy Headteacher at St Gabriel's, said: “Our Futures Festival was a great opportunity to give pupils an insight into potential career options for the future. We’re grateful to the professionals who gave up their time to speak to our children and to Urban&Civic for supporting the event.”