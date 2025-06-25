Rugby pupils get a taste of the future thanks to careers showcase

By Advertiser Reporter
Published 25th Jun 2025, 11:12 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 11:18 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Pupils at a Houlton school had a taste of the future thanks to a special event designed to showcase possible professions.

Children from Reception right up to Year 6 at St Gabriel’s CofE Academy took part in the Futures Festival to get an insight into different career options that they may want to pursue.

Professionals from sectors including archaeology, the police, trade and construction, film and photography, dance, business founders and more spoke to the pupils about what their job involves and how they got into their chosen careers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event was supported by Urban&Civic, the master developer behind the Houlton community.

Children learn about different career options.placeholder image
Children learn about different career options.

Michael McCormick, Deputy Headteacher at St Gabriel's, said: “Our Futures Festival was a great opportunity to give pupils an insight into potential career options for the future. We’re grateful to the professionals who gave up their time to speak to our children and to Urban&Civic for supporting the event.”

Related topics:Houlton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice