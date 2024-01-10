Rugby rail passengers urged to plan ahead due to track closures for major signalling upgrade

“These major signalling improvements on the West Coast main line will mean better, smoother and more reliable journeys”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rugby rail passengers are being advised that journeys will take longer due to a major signalling upgrade.

Network Rail is completing an £85million investment into the signalling on the West Coast main line between Rugeley and Colwich.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday, January 14 and from Saturday, January 20 until Monday, January 22, the section of the railway between Rugby and Stafford will be closed so engineers can connect the new signals that have been installed in stages since 2017.

Rugby Train Station.

Passengers are being advised that journeys will take longer, could involve rail replacement bus services and that timetables will be different.

Dave Penney, Network Rail passenger director for the North West and Central region, said: “These major signalling improvements on the West Coast main line will mean better, smoother and more reliable journeys for passengers and freight in the future.

“However, complex upgrades like these mean we have no choice but to close sections of railway for new signalling equipment to be installed and tested.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’d urge anyone planning to travel on 14 January or between 20-22 January to please check National Rail Enquiries to plan their journeys. I’d also like to thank passengers in advance for their patience.”

Barry Milsom, executive director of operations and safety at Avanti West Coast, said: “While Network Rail carry out these major works, we’ll be operating an amended timetable and journeys to and from London Euston will take longer. We strongly advise customers making journeys on 14 January and between 20 and 22 January to plan ahead and check the Avanti West Coast website before travelling.”

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director at West Midlands Trains, said: “Investing in new signalling and the upkeep of our railways will support a better travel experience, providing passengers with more efficient journeys on our services in the future.

“As a result of these works, I urge passengers to check their journeys on 14 January and between 20-22 January as the major upgrades will result in either longer journey times, bus replacements or alterations to services along the West Coast Main Line.”