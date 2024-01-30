Rugby rapper pens tune for life-saving charity launched in memory of much-loved teenager

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Rugby rapper was inspired to take to his microphone after hearing about a life-saving charity.

Jordan Oliver said he knew he had to get on board and help raise funds for the Our Jay Foundation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity was founded by Wolvey mother Naomi Issitt in memory of her son Jamie, 18, who died in hospital after a cardiac arrest.

Jordan Oliver.

It has helped provide nearly 120 life-saving defibrillators so far.

Jordan is now encouraging people to donate at least £1 for the track, called This is Our Jay Foundation.

He said: "In life the only thing that's promised is death and it's easy to allow anger and depression to take over when we lose our loved ones.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I found out about what Namoi was doing and found it so inspiring. I instantly wanted to offer a hand in any way possible to assist their charity and keep her son's memory alive.”

Jamie is the inspiration behind the life-saving charity.

Jordan said although he didn’t know Jamie personally, he lost close friend Cain Jackson who he highly valued.

“I empathise with her situation and I'm proud to be a part of a positive movement,” he added.

All sales from the song go directly to the charity and it’s available on audio distribution app Bandcamp.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jordan added: “I’d like to say a big thank you to everybody involved.”

Naomi said she is sure Jamie would approve of the track.

She said: “We love it and I know Jamie would love it too.

"It’s upbeat and not morbid at all, but absolutely gets OurJay’s message across and talks about our precious boy.”

Namoi has uploaded it under ‘This is Our Jay Foundation by J Lanez’ on Facebook. Visit https://ourjayfoundation.bandcamp.com/track/this-is-ourjay-foundation to get your copy.

OurJay Foundation aims to raise awareness of the importance of having 24/7 publicly accessible automated external defibrillators. The charity aim to raise funds to purchase and install accessible defibrillators across Rugby, Warwickshire and further afield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The charity works closely with local government organisations, community groups and business organisations to get vital accessible defibrillators into as many publicly accessible sites as possible.