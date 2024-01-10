Rugby reflexologist shares tips on self-care, listening to your body and being the best version of yourself

“It could be a ten minute walk in nature, starting that class you always wanted to do or taking an extra long bath”

Rugby reflexologist Hayley Cleaver is encouraging people to put themelves first in 2024.

Self-care isn’t selfish. Self-care allows us humans to maintain balance and continue functioning like a well-oiled machine that increases our ability to help care for others.

Hayley said: “At this time of year, we are surrounded by all sorts of messages urging us to make new resolutions, change our ways, improve ourselves, set goals, stop doing the things we enjoy. It's relentless.

Hayley enjoys a beautiful view.

"But what is wrong with our old selves? Where have we gone so horribly wrong in the year that we need to take drastic action now?

“It's true that we can and do over indulge during the festive period but naturally that over indulgence will come to an end as we start the new year and get back into routine. Yet, we have this nagging urge to change ourselves, set unrealistic life goals and become someone we are not.”

Hayley, who is the driving force behind Repose Reflexology, said this is why most resolutions fail by the end of January and we are left feeling bad about ourselves once more.

“Feeling bad about ourselves is definitely not healthy nor correct,” she went on.

Take time for you. Hayley at work.

"At this time of year we should be embracing who we are and what we have achieved in the past year. If we look back at the past 12 months, we should be celebrating all the little things, all the big things, and all the things in-between.

You, as a human being, are enough. Embrace who YOU are. Don't try to be someone else.”

She said people should start their healing journey by putting themselves first.

Hayley said: “The one thing we should all be focusing on in 2024 is self care: Care of one’s self. Caring for yourself. Taking time for you. Looking out for you. Meeting your own needs. Helping yourself to love yourself.

“If you take time out to focus on you, like you would a friend in need, or family member then THAT is the best thing you can do for yourself.”

What though, does self care look like? It could be a te minute walk in nature, just taking that time out for yourself. Maybe starting that class you always wanted to do, picking up an old hobby again, starting a new one, having an early night once a week, taking an extra long bath.

"All these things are just ways of taking time for yourself,” she added.

"We easily forget to look out for ourselves in this fast-paced world and feel guilty when we do take time out. Well, here is your permission to be selfish! Give yourself some time. Just an hour a week to start then build it up and see if you can take time each day. Of course, it's not easy in this fast paced world we live in but there is always time. As Bertrand Russell said 'Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time’.

“Another thing to remember is to be kind to yourself. We know that being kind to others is so important, and actually feeds the soul, but what many forget, is to be kind to themselves. Don't be too hard if you've had an extra chocolate, if you've not done something you thought you would today or if you make a mistake. We are only human, and doing your best for yourself is good enough.”

So, take this opportunity to reflect on the past year and think about how kind you can be to yourself this year. Maybe try that new painting class, have that sports massage you have been promising yourself, try a new therapy, aromatherapy, reflexology, acupuncture, go walking and embrace nature.

Hayley said: “Most of all, do what makes you happy, no new you required.”