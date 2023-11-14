“Representatives from around 20 contingents, including the 250 Squadron of the Queen's Gurkha Signals, the Royal British Legion and ex-service organisations took part in the day”

Rain didn’t stop Rugby's young and old joining to honour fallen heroes on Remembrance Sunday.

Crowds of proud Rugbeians turned out in the drizzle to see the parade and service at the War Memorial Gates.

Representatives from around 20 contingents, including the 250 Squadron of the Queen's Gurkha Signals, the Royal British Legion and ex-service organisations took part in the day.

The air fell still for the two minute silence.

The Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke and representatives from the contingents then placed wreaths at the memorial gates.

The Rev Canon Edmund Newey led the service, assisted by Father Aji Alphonse. Martin Myatt, of the Rugby No.1 branch of the Royal British Legion, delivered the exhortation, while the Mayor's Cadet, Corporal Arthur Mortimer of the Army Cadet Force (Minden Company) Rugby Detachment, read the Kohima Epitaph.

The Salvation Army provided music for the service.

Our gallery also shows schools in Rugby taking part in their own events for Remembrance.

*Thanks to Peter Realf Photographs for sharing some of his photos for this gallery*

1 . Rugby Remembrance 2023 Rugby Mayor Maggie O'Rourke smiles in the rain. Photo: PETER REALF

2 . Rugby Remembrance 2023 A bit of rain didn't stop crowds from turning out to watch the parade. Photo: PETER REALF

3 . Rugby Remembrance 2023 Scenes from Remembrance. Photo: Richard Cullum