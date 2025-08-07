Rugby residents should act now to have say on plans to bring vacant town centre units back into use

Residents have until Monday to have their say on Rugby Borough Council’s plans to adopt new Government powers to bring long-term vacant commercial units in the town centre back into use.

High Street Rental Auctions (HSRAs) support the regeneration of town centres and high streets by giving councils the power to auction leases for commercial properties which have stood empty for more than 12 months within a two-year period.

The council plans to designate the town centre as the HSRA 'zone' where the new powers can be enforced.

Should businesses and residents support the plans, the council can target landlords who fail to actively market or let commercial units within a reasonable timeframe - with the council able to offer one to five-year leases on such properties at auction.

The council can also restrict the type of businesses which can bid for a lease at auction in order to ensure the town centre has a diverse range of shops.

llr Michael Moran, leader of Rugby Borough Council, said the council always aimed to work proactively with landlords to bring vacant commercial units back into use, but HSRAs allowed councils to intervene when talks with landlords ended in stalemate.

"Long-term vacant commercial units have become an issue in town centres and high streets across the country, prompting the Government to introduce new powers to support councils to tackle the problem," Cllr Moran said.

"Vacant shops, offices, restaurants and bars reduce footfall to the town centre, which in turn impacts the local economy, so we believe these new powers have an important role to play in our wider plans to regenerate the town centre.

"While we only intend to use these new powers when we have exhausted all other avenues with landlords, HSRAs offer us a powerful new tool to bring empty units back into use and breathe new life into our town centre."

Businesses and residents can now take part in the consultation, which aims to gauge support for the proposed HSRA zone and find out the reasons for either backing or objecting to the plans.

You can find out more information and take part in the consultation at www.rugby.gov.uk/HSRA

The consultation closes at 5pm on Monday, August 11.

