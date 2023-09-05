Rugby restaurant boost set to continue
And the latest idea is to convert a shop in Regent Street into a Mediterranean restaurant and takeaway.
Number 29, opposite Bacco Lounge, has been empty for some time and has seen a separate entrance created for the upper floors to be used as flats.
But now an application has been sent in to Rugby Borough Council for permission to turn the ground floor space into a restaurant and takeaway.
The full details are available on the council’s planning portal – ref no R23/0856 – and shows the most significant change would be the installation of a flue at the back of the property that would rise above the roofline.
With the kitchen, cold room and prep area at the back, the building is long enough to be able to offer two main seating areas with tables for four and two.