Rugby Rotary celebrates 100 years of helping people in community

Centenary celebrations are taking place at a Rugby club that has helped change lives for the better and improve communities all over the world.

Rotary Club of Rugby members have supported projects to provide clean water, fight disease, promote peace, provide basic education, and grow local economies.

They have also been a leader in the fight to eradicate polio worldwide.

To mark the centenary, 100 guests and members recently gathered at the Benn Hall Rugby for a special lunch with Toastmaster Bob Lloyd in charge of the evening.A group of special guests made speeches and responses on the work of the Rotary in Rugby over the past 100 years.

Among attendess were Rugby Mayor Carolyn Watson-Merret, Vice Lord Lieutenant, Lady Susan Saunders, Amal Rampal, District Governor Nominee, Dr Rex Pogson and Peter Green, Executive Head of Rugby School and President, Sue Maguire.

Entertainment was provided by Jennifer Mynott and Lily White.A special cake was cut by the president at the end of the speeches and shared to those present.A new Rotary badge was also presented to the President by the Mayor.

1. Centenary celebrations Guests enjoy the event in Rugby.

2. 100 guests for 100 years Centenary fun at Benn Hall.

3. Special guest Rugby Mayor Carolyn Watson-Merret.

4. Toastmaster Bob Toastmaster Bob Lloyd.