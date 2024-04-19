Rugby runner goes extra mile for fundraising champion with terminal cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A runner from Rugby is going the extra mile for his friend with terminal cancer.

Rob Graham has put in 15 weeks of hard training to take part in the Shakespeare Marathon in Stratford this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m running 26 miles for Tracie Mills and her Arden Angels charity,” said Rob.

Rob Graham.

"Tracie is an amazing woman who has raised so much money to help other cancer patients.”

Rob’s intense training has involved covering more than 400 miles in preparation for the race.

In 2013, Tracie Mills, the founder of Arden Angels was diagnosed with breast cancer and started the path of intense chemotherapy, following with a double mastectomy. Her dream was to raise £1,000 for one new chemotherapy chair for the Arden Centre in Coventry where she had been receiving treatment.

She has now raised nearly £125,000 for cancer services in Rugby and Coventry.