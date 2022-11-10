Haka on The Close.

Rugby School will celebrate 200 years of the game by live streaming every 2023 match held on the hallowed turf where the game was born.

2023 marks the anniversary of rugby football since William Webb Ellis caught the ball in his arms and ran with it while playing football on the school’s now world-famous Close.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, more than 25 days of matches have been scheduled on The Close when players of all ages, nationalities and abilities will have the chance to play the game where it all began.

Haka on the Close Int Sevens

Highlights include the International U18s Sevens tournament welcoming teams from across the world; Women’s U18s England v. Wales; Mike Tindall MBE captaining an England/ Wales Legends team v a Scotland/ Ireland team; England v Wales Deaf rugby.

The partnership with NextGenXV will enable home supporters of the global teams to watch their teams play live and ensure every avid rugby fan can tune into the games to soak up the action as it happens.

NextGenXV’s mission is to celebrate school sport and to bring it to the big screen via live streams with games hosted on their YouTube channel where more than 18,000 die-hard rugby fans are subscribed and waiting for notifications of live games. Staff also simulcast games on social media channels increasing the world-wide reach to a subscribed audience of more than 60,000.

Peter Green, Rugby School Group’s Executive Head Master, said: “2023 on The Close at Rugby School will be the place to be for all rugby fans.

“It’s important that all those who cannot be in here in person can still enjoy the incredible rugby matches staged during this momentous year, so live

streaming is the next best thing.”

NextGenXV co-founder, Angus Savage, said: "The Close has seen some extraordinary moments during the last 199 years and we can’t wait to bring you every moment live from the 200th .”