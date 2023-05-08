Rugby school pupils learn centuries-old tradition of Morris Dance to celebrate the King's Coronation

Pupils at a Rugby primary school have learned the centuries-old tradition of Morris dancing to celebrate the King’s Coronation .

St. Matthew’s Bloxam C of E Primary School have been learning all about HM King Charles III’s coronation.

Rugby Round Table funded coronation dance workshops to enable all the children from Nursery to Year 6 to learn how to Morris dance. The children all created their own biscuits, wrote letters to the King and enjoyed a party.