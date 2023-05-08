Register
Rugby school pupils learn centuries-old tradition of Morris Dance to celebrate the King's Coronation

Party fit for a king at St Matthew’s Bloxam

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 8th May 2023, 14:09 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 14:15 BST

Pupils at a Rugby primary school have learned the centuries-old tradition of Morris dancing to celebrate the King’s Coronation.

St. Matthew’s Bloxam C of E Primary School have been learning all about HM King Charles III’s coronation.

Rugby Round Table funded coronation dance workshops to enable all the children from Nursery to Year 6 to learn how to Morris dance. The children all created their own biscuits, wrote letters to the King and enjoyed a party.

Dancing at the school.
Dancing at the school.
Having fun at the school.
Having fun at the school.
Celebrating at the school.
Celebrating at the school.
Enjoying the celebrations.
Enjoying the celebrations.
