Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Rugby School students get stuck in the mud for volunteer project

The Rugby 360 programme asks Ruby School pupils to reach out to community
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 25th May 2023, 11:25 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 11:26 BST

Rugby School students have rolled up their sleeves for a volunteer project.

They worked with Oakfield Primary Academy to plan, design and build a bespoke mud kitchen and sensory wall free of charge.

The Rugby 360 programme asks Ruby School pupils to reach out to their community to experience the positive impact of volunteering and a chance to benefit from the experience of helping others.

Most Popular
Rugby School volunteers with staff and pupils at Oakfield.Rugby School volunteers with staff and pupils at Oakfield.
Rugby School volunteers with staff and pupils at Oakfield.

Rugby 360 aims to embody ‘the whole person’ ethos, with a refined focus and understanding of the altruistic behaviours associated with

service.

The ‘Design for the Community Team’ worked closely with Oakfield’s lead practitioner, Carolyne Hobday, to design a bespoke mud kitchen and sensory board.

Carolyne said: “The children have loved collecting natural resources to create their own food. They have been sharing, turn taking and talking about their ideas as they create.”

Students with staff and children at Oakfield.Students with staff and children at Oakfield.
Students with staff and children at Oakfield.
Related topics:Rugby