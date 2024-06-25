Rugby schoolchildren come up with fun names for borough's new bin lorries

Schoolchildren in Rugby have come up with fun names for the town’s new fleet of bin lorries.

Hundreds of entries were whittled down by a panel of judges to eight lucky winners, who were invited to Rugby Town Hall to meet Rugby Mayor Simon Ward, and inspect the six-strong fleet bearing the winning lorry names, the winners' designs and the winners' names.

Cllr Ward said: "Young people have a real passion for the environment and recycling more of our waste has an important role to play in the borough's response to the climate emergency."We were so impressed by the number and quality of the entries to the colouring competition, and it was wonderful to meet the winners and their families while we inspected the freshly decorated fleet of recycling lorries."It was lovely to see what it meant to the children to have been the winning entrants and the delight on their faces when seeing the lorries."