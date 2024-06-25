Rugby schoolchildren come up with fun names for borough's new bin lorries
Rugby Borough Council launched a colouring competition in March and invited children to give a name to a recycling lorry.
Hundreds of entries were whittled down by a panel of judges to eight lucky winners, who were invited to Rugby Town Hall to meet Rugby Mayor Simon Ward, and inspect the six-strong fleet bearing the winning lorry names, the winners' designs and the winners' names.
Judges selected the following names:
'Bat Bin' - submitted by Edward, from Provost Williams CofE Academy
'Binderella' - submitted by Alice, from Leamington Hastings CofE Academy, Ella, from Bilton Infant School, and Jake, from Abbots Farm Junior School
'Chitty Chitty Bin Bin' - submitted by Joshy, from Abbots Farm Junior School
'Lily-Green' - submitted by Ava, from Rugby Free Primary School
'The Terbinator' - submitted by Dylan, from Rugby Free Primary School
'Recyclosaurus Rex' - submitted by Zara, from Rugby Free Primary School
Cllr Ward said: "Young people have a real passion for the environment and recycling more of our waste has an important role to play in the borough's response to the climate emergency."We were so impressed by the number and quality of the entries to the colouring competition, and it was wonderful to meet the winners and their families while we inspected the freshly decorated fleet of recycling lorries."It was lovely to see what it meant to the children to have been the winning entrants and the delight on their faces when seeing the lorries."
