Children at a Rugby school are reaping the benefits of a new mud kitchen.
The project was made possible for St Matthew’s Bloxam Primary School thanks to the site team from McCarthy Stone’s – Knox Court Retirement Living Plus development in Bilton Road.
Duncan Mann, site manager, dug out his tools and repurposed leftover timber from the site to make a wonderful mud kitchen for the enjoyment of all of the school’s pupils.
Anita Timson, Headteacher at St Matthew’s Bloxam Primary School, said: “All the children are absolutely thrilled with their new mud kitchen and have really enjoyed stuck in. We’d like to thank Duncan for his brilliant craftmanship and for donating such a brilliant gift to the school.”