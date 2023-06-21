Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m

Rugby schoolchildren get stuck into new mud kitchen

“All the children are absolutely thrilled with their new mud kitchen and have really enjoyed stuck in. We’d like to thank Duncan for his brilliant craftmanship and for donating such a brilliant gift to the school.”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 21st Jun 2023, 09:52 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 09:58 BST

Children at a Rugby school are reaping the benefits of a new mud kitchen.

The project was made possible for St Matthew’s Bloxam Primary School thanks to the site team from McCarthy Stone’s – Knox Court Retirement Living Plus development in Bilton Road.

Duncan Mann, site manager, dug out his tools and repurposed leftover timber from the site to make a wonderful mud kitchen for the enjoyment of all of the school’s pupils.

Most Popular
Enjoying the new mud kitchen.Enjoying the new mud kitchen.
Enjoying the new mud kitchen.

Anita Timson, Headteacher at St Matthew’s Bloxam Primary School, said: “All the children are absolutely thrilled with their new mud kitchen and have really enjoyed stuck in. We’d like to thank Duncan for his brilliant craftmanship and for donating such a brilliant gift to the school.”