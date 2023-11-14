Rugby secondary school takes 'decisive action' to turn tables on previous 'inadequate' Ofsted rating

“A huge amount has been achieved over the last 12 months to ensure that Ashlawn is a place where every young person can thrive, and we are extremely pleased to see Ofsted recognise all the hard work being undertaken by students, staff and our wider community”

Leaders of a Rugby secondary school that was downgraded from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate' by Ofsted inspectors, have been praised for taking drastic action to improve the school.

Ashlawn School is welcoming the outcome of their latest Ofsted visit – where inspectors praised leaders for taking “decisive action to help move the school forward”.

The monitoring visit, which is the first time inspectors have visited Ashlawn since the school was regraded a year ago, looked at every aspect of life at the school during a rigorous inspection process.

Ashlawn School. Picture: Google Street View.

Inspectors found that the school had ‘wasted no time in addressing the areas that needed to improve’ so that ‘everyone feels valued and part of Ashlawn’s future’.

Paul Brockwell, Principal, said: “A huge amount has been achieved over the last 12 months to ensure that Ashlawn is a place where every young person can thrive, and we are extremely pleased to see Ofsted recognise all the hard work being undertaken by students, staff and our wider community.

“We have reviewed and enhanced every area of school life, and the impact of that is tangible. Ofsted noted real improvements in our curriculum, culture and the support provided for young people with additional needs. In fact, inspectors were on the cusp of taking the relatively unusual step of turning this monitoring visit into a full graded inspection in recognition of how far we have come.

“When inspectors return over the next 12 months, we will be even further ahead in our improvement journey. I am really excited about what we will be able to further achieve during this time.”

The monitoring report praises the Trust and school leaders for making swift changes, and noted that ‘together as a school community, you have set about creating a new clear and coherent vision for the school’.

Changes to improve behaviour and attitudes at the school, part of the Transforming Lives Educational Trust (TLET), were highlighted, with the report outlining how ‘sensible changes to the school day’, along with consultation on a new behaviour policy with the wider school community had driven improvements in behaviour and attitudes.

Improvements to SEND provision at the school were also noted, including a restructured inclusion facility, a new system of information sharing and strategies for effectively adapting learning opportunities for SEND pupils, along with plans for further improvement with the ‘introduction of new learning plans to monitor the impact of any interventions that are put in place’.

Improved delivery of the school curriculum resulting from leadership coaching and cross-departmental learning groups were commended, as was a new literacy strategy and development of a whole school reading culture.

TLET CEO, James Higham, said: “It is fantastic to see all elements of the Ashlawn community work coming together with such pace and purpose to make the required changes and improvements.

“It is a real team effort, but what is most impressive is the sense that the work is not yet complete. While huge strides have been made, we need to further embed all the good practice that was evident to the inspection team. We will continue to work in partnership with school leaders to keep up these measures, ensuring that every student has the opportunity to flourish.”