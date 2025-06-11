Three people have been arrested after a robbery in Rugby town centre yesterday (Tuesday).

Rugby’s Area Commander, Chief Inspector Angus Eagles has praised the “speedy response and great teamwork” that led to the arrests.

Two people wearing balaclavas are understood to have gone into a shop in Church Street shortly before 4pm.

They threatened the shop assistants and assaulted one, before taking a quantity of mobile phones and making off in a vehicle.

Police said the victims were uninjured but left shaken up.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 24-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of robbery. All three remain in police custody.

Chief Insp Eagles said: “This was a frightening incident for the shop workers and we’re doing everything we can to piece together exactly what happened. Thanks to a speedy initial response and great teamwork and support from partners and the public, we were able to make three arrests rapidly and recover all the stolen property.

“We understand this may have caused some shock in the community. We’ll have officers in the town centre today (Wednesday) conducting patrols and providing reassurance. Please talk to them if you have any questions or information that could help. If you witnessed the robbery, were in the area at the time, or have phone footage, please get in touch with us as soon as possible. Any information – no matter how small – may be helpful as our investigation progresses.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact us or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident 216 of 10 June.