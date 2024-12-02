Festive shoppers are invited to support small businesses in Rugby this Christmas.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward, MP John Slinger and Rugby First business director, Linda Lowne, will be showing their support for Small Business Saturday this weekend (December 7).

They will be visiting town centre businesses as part of the campaign, which highlights small business success and encourages consumers to ‘shop local’ and support small businesses in their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day itself takes place on the first shopping Saturday in December each year, but the campaign aims to have a lasting impact on small businesses.

Shoppers are invited to support smaller businesses this Christmas. Picture: Patrick Joyce.

Now in its twelfth year, the campaign has grown significantly year on year encouraging millions to shop small.

Linda aid: “Small businesses pride themselves in offering local services and once again we are giving our full backing to ‘Small Business Saturday’.

"The national campaign provides a fantastic platform to raise awareness of Rugby town centre’s small businesses as well as the importance of using and supporting them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In Rugby, we have an amazing range of diverse and independent shops and services.”

She said one small purchase can make a big difference to a small business.

"I would encourage customers to show their support for using these not only in the run up toChristmas but throughout the year,” Linda added.

“Small Business Saturday will see a selection of pop-ups appear in existing town centre businesses along with some festive entertainment and Father Christmas, so please take the opportunity to support your town centre business this Saturday or in the future.”

For more information on ‘Small Business Saturday’ visit https://smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com