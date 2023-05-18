“The items are given out to our clients in need, who are newly arrived in Coventry, facing asylum. When they get their leave to remain, after many years of waiting, they often move into accommodation with nothing.”

Shoppers at a Rugby store are invited to pass on pre-loved items to help asylum seekers.

Dunelm has been taking part in a trial of Home to Home, an innovative homewares ‘pass it on’ scheme that encourages shoppers to help families and individuals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The trial was developed in collaboration with environmental charity Hubbub and is being led by Emmaus Coventry & Warwickshire – a local homelessness charity who also distribute food and essential items to families in need by providing a regular delivery service to food banks.

Shoppers at Dunelm can pass on pre-loved items.

Customers in Rugby have loved this new way of passing on their unwanted household items and as a result, Emmaus Coventry & Warwickshire have so far received more than 20 boxes full of items which have been sorted and re-distributed to the people in need.

The store’s donations of products including cutlery, pots and pans and utensils have been particularly well received by the charity.