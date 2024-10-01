Rugby shoppers left saddened at news of another bargain store's closure
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A bargain store in Rugby town centre is closing its doors on October 7.
Shopper Gina Nall said on Facebook: “I will miss Poundland. I often pop in there for bits.
"What a shame, as it's a well used shop.”
Another customer, Dot Jeffcott, said: “I can’t easily get to Junction One and Elliott’s Field is also a rather long run of shops for me to manage. So where am I supposed to go to do my shopping?
"And having mobility issues how am I supposed to get across the roads? Taxi fares will make shopping trips prohibitive.”
We have made numerous attempts to contact Poundland for a statement.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.