Rugby shoppers left saddened at news of another bargain store's closure

Published 1st Oct 2024, 12:06 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 12:06 BST
A bargain store in Rugby town centre is closing its doors on October 7.

Alternative premises are yet to be found for Poundland, in Rugby Central.

Shopper Gina Nall said on Facebook: “I will miss Poundland. I often pop in there for bits.

"What a shame, as it's a well used shop.”

The store will close on October 7.

Another customer, Dot Jeffcott, said: “I can’t easily get to Junction One and Elliott’s Field is also a rather long run of shops for me to manage. So where am I supposed to go to do my shopping?

"And having mobility issues how am I supposed to get across the roads? Taxi fares will make shopping trips prohibitive.”

We have made numerous attempts to contact Poundland for a statement.

