Rugby slimmer on 'cloud 9' after beating cancer and turning life around

A Rugby woman plagued with health issues has turned her life around after losing more than four stone in just over a year.

Mary Lloyd, 69, has transformed her shape and size after being referred to Slimming World by a doctor who was concerned about her size.The retired bank manager suffered sleepless nights, hip pain and leg cramps for years.

She retired at 55 and helped care for her elderly parents.

Before and after...Mary is on 'cloud 9'.

Just two months into retirement, Mary’s mother’s health took a turn for the worse.

Mary said: “Mum was morbidly obese and diabetic and unable to walk very far.

“She’d had cancer twice and I didn't think she would survive when she was diagnosed with leukaemia. Mum had to have a hoist at home.”

Two years later, Mary had her own fight on her hands.

"I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer,” she went on.

“Then both mum and died after nine years, within months of each other.”

Mary took solace in food and piled on the the pounds.

She was diagnosed with osteoarthritis – a degenerative joint disease – and knew she had to take drastic action before the damage was irreversible.

Mary said: “When the doctor said I’d get 12 weeks for free at Slimming World, there was no hestitation.

“I was extremely worried but I needed to do something before it was too late.”

The super slimmer lost more than two stone during that time.

She said: “I was on cloud nine.

“I stuck at it and now I’ve lost more than four stone. I'm sleeping better, the pain in my joints has gone and I have so much energy.

"My husband has been very supportive throughout my journey. We’re going to celebrate our golden wedding anniversary in June. I’ll be treating myself to a size 10 dress.”

Mary attends Slimming World at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bilton. To find out more about groups in Rugby, telephone 07920 164278.