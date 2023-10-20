Rugby store staff encourage shoppers to 'self-checkout' as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Staff at a Rugby store are taking part in a campaign to get shoppers to check their breasts.
Rugby’s MP Mark Pawsey visited Asda to help support the supermarket’s ‘Real Self-Checkout’ campaign this Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The campaign hopes to raise awareness and funds to fight breast cancer, which affects over half a million people living in the UK.
It is running alongside charities Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!, and the funding raised will help support the development of new treatments, vital breast awareness education and support for those affected by breast cancer.
As well as raising funds to fight breast cancer, the key message of the ‘Real Self-Checkout’ campaign is to encourage people to check for the signs and symptoms of breast cancer.
To support this work, they are providing helpful flyers to shoppers to show them what to look for and stress the importance seeing your GP if you notice anything out of the ordinary.
Mark said: ““The most effective way to tackle breast cancer is early diagnosis, which is why the ‘Real Self-Checkout’ campaign is so important.
"The leaflet Asda, Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel! have produced is very informative and I hope that through raising awareness, a simple trip to the shops might ensure that people who otherwise might have missed the warning signs of cancer spot them early.”