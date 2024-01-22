Rugby students celebrate challenging achievements with Duke of Edinburgh Awards Scheme
Pupils, parents and staff celebrated Duke of Edinburgh Awards Scheme achievements at a Rugby school.
Sophie Hilleary, the 689th High Sheriff of Warwickshire, praised students at Lawrence Sheriff School before presenting them with their awards last week.
It was a celebration of all that the school’s Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) students had achieved during their work on the programme.
Teresa Mpofu, Headteacher of Lawrence Sheriff School, said “The Duke of Edinburgh Awards Scheme is an important part of our enrichment programme which offers students the opportunity to develop a range of skills and abilities.
"Taking part in the DofE scheme enables our students to extend their personal skills even further through their commitment to their own development outside the school timetable and results in them achieving this highly regarded national award.
"It was a great pleasure to welcome the High Sheriff to the school for this celebratory event of all that they had achieved.”
This challenging scheme involves volunteering and developing new skills, and culminates in the planning, training and completing of expeditions.
The volunteering activities undertaken by students involved supporting local organisations, including groups which organise sports, charity work and social activities, as well as helping the elderly and litter picking.
Their skills development included learning languages, photography and chess, whilst their physical development meant that students chose to engage with new sports such as martial arts, racquet sports and golf.