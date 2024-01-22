Rugby students celebrate challenging achievements with Duke of Edinburgh Awards Scheme

"It was a great pleasure to welcome the High Sheriff to the school for this celebratory event of all that they had achieved”

Pupils, parents and staff celebrated Duke of Edinburgh Awards Scheme achievements at a Rugby school.

Sophie Hilleary, the 689th High Sheriff of Warwickshire, praised students at Lawrence Sheriff School before presenting them with their awards last week.

It was a celebration of all that the school’s Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) students had achieved during their work on the programme.

Students receive their Duke of Edinburgh awards.

Teresa Mpofu, Headteacher of Lawrence Sheriff School, said “The Duke of Edinburgh Awards Scheme is an important part of our enrichment programme which offers students the opportunity to develop a range of skills and abilities.

"Taking part in the DofE scheme enables our students to extend their personal skills even further through their commitment to their own development outside the school timetable and results in them achieving this highly regarded national award.

"It was a great pleasure to welcome the High Sheriff to the school for this celebratory event of all that they had achieved.”

This challenging scheme involves volunteering and developing new skills, and culminates in the planning, training and completing of expeditions.

Sophie Hilleary, the 689th High Sheriff of Warwickshire with Teresa Mpofu.

The volunteering activities undertaken by students involved supporting local organisations, including groups which organise sports, charity work and social activities, as well as helping the elderly and litter picking.