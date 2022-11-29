Rugby students donate gifts to children around the world as part of Operation Christmas Child

Pupils gifted toys, toiletries and school equipment

Students at Avon Valley School support Operation Christmas Child.

Students from a Rugby school have shown their generous nature by creating gift boxes which will be sent to disadvantaged youngsters many miles away.

Avon Valley School pupils gifted items such as toys, toiletries, school equipment and other goodies for the boxes which will be sent across the globe

The filled Christmas boxes were picked up by a representative from Samaritan’s Purse the organisation behind ‘Operation Christmas Child’ an initiative which has sent millions of boxes to children is 130 countries since beginning back in 1990.

Alison Davies, Headteacher, said: “Again this year our Year 7 students have done a fantastic job filling an wrapping their boxes to support Operation Christmas Child.

"This is a project we’ve supported for many years and it’s lovely to know that the boxes created at AVS will bring some festive cheer to disadvantaged children.”