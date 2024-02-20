Rugby students inspired with dynamic range of career opportunities at fair
Students at a Rugby school have been inspired with a dynamic range of career options.
Harris Church of England Academy welcomed companies and education providers to their latest careers fair.
Pupils from Year 9 visited the stands to explore future pathways and to find information that would help them with their GCSE choices.
Visitors learned about engineering work, charities, banking and civil service work. They also welcomed colleges, sports academies, sixth forms and universities.
Anna Wilson, careers adviser at Harris said: “We were pleased to welcome even more exhibitors to our fair in 2024. There was a brilliant atmosphere with students and company ambassadors enthusiastic to talk about future options.
"I would like to thank those who volunteered to attend the fair. It was also great to see many Harris Alumni returning to inspire current students.”
Contact the Academy ([email protected]) if you would like to join their Alumni Network or can support with the careers programme.