Rugby students inspired with dynamic range of career opportunities at fair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Students at a Rugby school have been inspired with a dynamic range of career options.

Harris Church of England Academy welcomed companies and education providers to their latest careers fair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils from Year 9 visited the stands to explore future pathways and to find information that would help them with their GCSE choices.

Students explore career options at fair.

Visitors learned about engineering work, charities, banking and civil service work. They also welcomed colleges, sports academies, sixth forms and universities.

Anna Wilson, careers adviser at Harris said: “We were pleased to welcome even more exhibitors to our fair in 2024. There was a brilliant atmosphere with students and company ambassadors enthusiastic to talk about future options.

"I would like to thank those who volunteered to attend the fair. It was also great to see many Harris Alumni returning to inspire current students.”