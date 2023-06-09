Register
Rugby students put through musical paces as part of exciting choir project

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 9th Jun 2023, 11:44 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 11:51 BST

Rugby students have been put through their musical paces as part of an exciting project.

A choir was formed at Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College in February.

It started with just 30 students, but as word got out, 120 young people joined.

Chris Lowe, Juliet Ranger, Sharon Vincent, Jake Collins, and Colin Sell at Avon Valley School.Chris Lowe, Juliet Ranger, Sharon Vincent, Jake Collins, and Colin Sell at Avon Valley School.
The singers are now taking part in First Note Music Trust’s school oratorio called ‘Starting Out’. It’s an exciting project featuring a collection of 14 songs.

To launch the partnership, the singers took part in a special two-hour workshop led by two distinguished guests who brought a wealth of experience to the school, benefitting the students.

The school’s guests, from First Note Music Trust, were Dr Chris Lowe, a former headteacher who sat on the board of the Royal Opera House, and was awarded a CBE by the Queen.

Joining Chris was Colin Sell, a pianist who has appeared on the BBC Radio’s long running panel gameshow ‘I’m

Sorry I Haven’t a Clue’ for almost 50 years.

The experienced pair, with support from Avon Valley staff, Jake Collins, Sharon Vincent, and Juliet Ranger, along with vocal teacher Emma Butler, put the students through their musical paces with a range of songs, lyrics, and vocal exercises.

Headteacher, Alison Davies said: “It has been absolutely fantastic to see attendance at choir rehearsals increase so rapidly. It is wonderful that so many students enjoy engaging with this activity and enjoy taking part.

"Having the opportunity to be coached by Colin and Chris, from First Note Music Trust, was a brilliant opportunity and I am pleased to say the students sounded great.”

