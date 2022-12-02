Isla sells sweet cones for Rugby Autism Network

Isla with her sweetie goods.

A Rugby student is hoping to spread a bit of festive cheer this Christmas.

Isla Jamieson, 13, has been colourful selling sweet cones to raise some money for Rugby Autism Network.

Her mother, Tracy, said: “She’s managed to give a small donation and will be giving another donation after the Christmas period. She’s trying to spread the word and I’m really proud of her.

Isla's colourful sweet cones.

“Isla has her own struggles and journey through ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder), so any orders would be greatly appreciated. They make great Christmas presents.”

Rugby Autism Network stages events which offer a chance for parents and carers to get to know each other. They also hold breakfast support meetings with occasional guest speakers, promoting autism-friendly activities and opportunities for the children to make new friends.

