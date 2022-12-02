Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Rugby student's sweet idea will help people with autism

Isla sells sweet cones for Rugby Autism Network

By Lucie Green
13 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 2:16pm
Isla with her sweetie goods.
Isla with her sweetie goods.

A Rugby student is hoping to spread a bit of festive cheer this Christmas.

Isla Jamieson, 13, has been colourful selling sweet cones to raise some money for Rugby Autism Network.

Her mother, Tracy, said: “She’s managed to give a small donation and will be giving another donation after the Christmas period. She’s trying to spread the word and I’m really proud of her.

Most Popular

Isla's colourful sweet cones.

“Isla has her own struggles and journey through ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder), so any orders would be greatly appreciated. They make great Christmas presents.”

Rugby Autism Network stages events which offer a chance for parents and carers to get to know each other. They also hold breakfast support meetings with occasional guest speakers, promoting autism-friendly activities and opportunities for the children to make new friends.

The cones are £1.50 and £2.50 for Christmas-themed ones/hot chocolate goodies. Telephone Tracy on 07523136951 or visit http://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088298142982