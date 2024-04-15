Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Rugby teacher is gearing up for a marathon challenge to raise money for a life-saving charity.

Nic Goode, who works at Boughton Leigh Junior School, is running the London Marathon in aid of the Our Jay Foundation.

The charity was launched in memory of Jamie Rees, who suffered an unexplained cardiac arrest and later passed away in hospital at the age of 18.

Nic said: “I have just completed my longest ever run to date of 20 miles.

“This marathon is such a challenge both physically and mentally and the training is long and gruelling, but I’m feeling more determined than ever to get it completed.”

The Year 6 teacher is appealing for donations and has already raised well over £2,000.

“All of my marathon efforts are to raise vital funds for this great cause,” Nic added.

"The ‘Our Jay Foundation work tirelessly to install accessible defibrillators and raise awareness of how to support someone in cardiac arrest.

“If you can, I’d really appreciate any sponsorship you can contribute to get behind both me and Our Jay.”