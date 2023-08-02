Rugby team fasten seatbelts as they celebrate first year of business triggered by coronavirus

“We set about setting up a new brand identity, website, social media and leaflets”

Taking a gamble after the coronavirus pandemic hit businesses hard, has paid off for the team at a Rugby garage.

Business is going from strength to strength at Glebe Farm MOT & Service Centre, led by a friendly bunch of self-confessed ‘car nuts’.

The previous business was known as B.V. Commercials, started by Robin Bunyard, 72, who has taken more of a back seat since his retirement.

One year for the team at Glebe Farm MOT & Service Centre

They exclusively did roadside recovery, mostly HGVs and government work.

Robin said: “The business was affected by the adversities of the coronavirus lockdown.

"As you can imagine, no logistics, no movement, no recoveries. However, we managed to bounce back, but shortly after, we lost a big contract, which made us re-evaluate the core service of the business.”

Drastic action had to be taken.

"We decided to pivot and start a new business and Glebe Farm MOT & Service Centre was born,” added Robin.

"It was hard to get started, before we had the luxury of an established base, so we set about setting up a new brand identity, website, social media and leaflets. Whilst this was happening, on the ground floor we were selling any equipment we didn’t need and upgrading our vehicle bays to government regulated specifications.”

They’ve had good support from their friendly competitors.

Robin added: “We are extremely thankful for our staff who have stuck with us in adversity and joy.

"It’s great to be celebrating a year. We look forward to celebrating many more.”

