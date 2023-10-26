Rugby team go gold to help Shine a Light charity for children with cancer

“A gold ribbon is the universal symbol for childhood cancer and Amazon employees from Rugby held a month-long series of gold-themed events in recognition of the international emblem”

Rugby colleagues have been going gold to help children with cancer.

The team from Amazon made a £1,000 donation to Shine a Light as part of the company’s global Amazon Goes Gold for Kids with Cancer campaign during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

One of the events this year at Amazon in Rugby was a Pyjama Day, which saw the team wear pyjamas to work in honour of children who spend every day in their pyjamas during treatment.