Rugby team go gold to help Shine a Light charity for children with cancer

“A gold ribbon is the universal symbol for childhood cancer and Amazon employees from Rugby held a month-long series of gold-themed events in recognition of the international emblem”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 26th Oct 2023, 11:53 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 11:53 BST
Rugby colleagues have been going gold to help children with cancer.

The team from Amazon made a £1,000 donation to Shine a Light as part of the company’s global Amazon Goes Gold for Kids with Cancer campaign during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

A gold ribbon is the universal symbol for childhood cancer and Amazon employees from Rugby held a month-long series of gold-themed events in recognition of the international emblem.

Helping young children with cancer at Amazon.
Helping young children with cancer at Amazon.

One of the events this year at Amazon in Rugby was a Pyjama Day, which saw the team wear pyjamas to work in honour of children who spend every day in their pyjamas during treatment.

Other events taking place at Amazon in Rugby included a delivery of toys and games from the Amazon team to University Hospitals of Coventry and Warwickshire.

