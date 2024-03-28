Rugby teenager continues to inspire with new pitchside defibrillators for seven football teams

“OurJay Foundation goes from strength to strength”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 28th Mar 2024, 10:19 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 10:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A teenager’s legacy continues to shine with the launch of pitchside defibrillators for all Lawford United FC teams.

The club believes a defibrillator should be part of every coach’s kit bag.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coach Simon Ward, who is a big supporter of the OurJay Foundation, set up in memory of Jamie Rees, said seven teams now have the life-saving equipment.

Heart-safe club with the kits.Heart-safe club with the kits.
Heart-safe club with the kits.

"Although we are reasonably well equipped in Long Lawford as a village now with 24/7 accessible defibrillators, all of our teams play away games at various different locations also,” Simon said.

"What this means is they will always have a pitchside defibrillator at every venue that they travel to and ultimately ensures that we are heart-safer as a club for all of our members and any opposition teams we face.”

Simon hopes other sports teams will follow suit and stop other families going through the heartache of Jamie’s family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jamie died in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 18.

Club representatives with the kits.Club representatives with the kits.
Club representatives with the kits.

Simon went on: “As always Jamie Rees’ legacy continues to make changes and the OurJay Foundation goes from strength to strength

“We were lucky that our kind sponsors have supported us but equally sports teams could look at other options which we may also do for future teams too. Funds could be built into monthly fees for members, fundraising or even through grant applications where applicable.”

Lawford United FC would like to thank Share Haulage Ltd, The Kitchens Inc, JD fabrications, NS Tree and Landscaping Contractors, ABP Club and the OurJay Foundation.