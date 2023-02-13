Rugby teenager's memory lives on at annual darts tournament for SADS UK

Joe Spooner Darts Tournament was named after the 15-year-old Lawrence Sheriff School pupil who died of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) in 2005

A darts tournament held in memory of a popular Rugby teenager has raised more than £1,500 for charity.

The Joe Spooner Darts Tournament – named after the 15-year-old Lawrence Sheriff School pupil who died of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) in 2005 – was held yesterday (Sunday) at Rugby Workers Club in Oliver Street.

Joe’s mother, Tracey, said: “More than 30 men battled for the honours, with Matt Goss and Carl Green serving up a thrilling semi-final with Carl narrowly winning 3-2.

Overall winner Charlie Symons and L-R Janine Gough, Cheryl Douglas, Charlie Symons and Carl Green, winner and runner up of the Joe Spooner darts tournament 2023.

“In the second semi, Charlie Symons showed his class to beat an injured Ricky Reed 3-0. An exciting final with top class darts saw Charlie beat Carl 4-2.”She said the ladies’ competition saw a much lower number of players but still contained entertaining matches played in the best spirit.

Cheryl Douglas beat Zoe Clarke 3-1 in their semi-final with Janine Gough winning 3-0 against Angie Jones.

Tracey added: “Janine then played a terrific game to win her final 4-0.“As is tradition, the winners then played each other for the overall title. Charlie was outstanding, beating his partner Janine 4-0 with a smattering of 180s to win the competition for the second time.”The day raised £1,560 for SADS UK in memory of Joe.

"This is a wonderful amount for SADS UK, in memory of a wonderful young man,” Tracey said.Joe’s family would like to thank The Workers, Bradley Electrical, all the players, chalkers and everyone who donated prizes, time and money.