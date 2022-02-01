Rugby Theatre set for grand reopening following major refurbishment

Rugby Theatre.

Rugby Theatre is excited to announce the reopening of its doors and stage, bringing an exciting line-up of live performances and films back to Rugby from 5 March.

The Henry Street venue has undergone major refurbishment, with a new-look bar, much improved facilities and a more inclusive social space.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“After two long years of enforced sleep, we can’t wait to welcome audiences back to our lovely theatre to enjoy a great programme of stage productions and film showings, right in the heart of Rugby,” says Acting Artistic Director Emma Bright.

“We hope that our stylish improvements deliver a more inclusive and enjoyable theatre experience, within the unique setting of our historic theatre buildings – especially with our new and amazing theatre bar space!”

The theatre kicks off its stage performances with Six Dead Queens and an Inflatable Henry (5-12 March), blending history, satire and cabaret in an outrageous take on the reign of Henry VIII.

This is followed by the moving wartime story of a young evacuee in Goodnight Mister Tom (8-16 April), while the 2021 version of the classic musical West Side Story leads the way for film screenings (18-19 March).

Rugby Theatre closed in March 2020 due to the pandemic, with the theatre deciding to use the time to carry out key improvements.

The refurbishment sees a larger and more contemporary bar space; better access and facilities for those with restricted mobility; improved ventilation, and a studio-style performance area for members’ events such as open mic nights and poetry readings.

The theatre, which celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2019, stars talented local performers in everything from big-budget musicals to classic plays, compelling modern drama, youth projects and more.