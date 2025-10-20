Rugby Vets for Pets Practice celebrated 10 years with a birthday party and prizes

Rugby Central Vets for Pets recently marked a decade of care for local pets – and the community joined in the celebration!

To celebrate turning 10 this October, last Wednesday they hosted a community birthday party at their recently renovated practice, based inside Pets at Home at the Technology Drive Retail Park.

Visitors, including pets and children enjoyed a fun atmosphere and met the dedicated team behind the practice. There were also edible treats for both humans and pets, and a face painter too. Ten lucky guests won £10 each to mark the 10 years.

A raffle was held to raise funds for local breast cancer charity Check Your Ducks.

Veterinary Surgeon Sarah Thomas and Registered Veterinary Nurse Jenny Pails first opened the doors of Rugby Central Vets for Pets in October 2015.

While they have the backing of the Vets for Pets company, the practice is locally owned and run.

Sarah says, "We have loved being part of the community for the past 10 years. Our birthday party celebration event was the perfect way to thank our clients and welcome new faces through the door. We can't wait to see what the next 10 years brings.”

Jenny, a lifelong Rugby resident, added: “Rugby is my hometown and I feel very proud to not only care for local pets, but also give back to the community through charity partnerships and sponsoring local sports teams. We loved marking this milestone with the community.”