Rugby volunteer follows in mum's footsteps to help keep life-saving charity flying
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Air Ambulance Service (TAAS) has praised store volunteer Ryan Sturgess for his unwavering commitment.
Ryan is a volunteer at the charity’s Rugby store and dedicates his time to assisting customers at the till, opening and sorting donations, along with many other errands involved in keeping a busy store running.
He said: “My mum started working for the charity in 2011 and a year after I finished college I became a volunteer in the Rugby shop.
“I wanted to get work experience as well as doing something to help the charity. I enjoy all the jobs, but the best bits are working on the till, helping our customers and sorting out the CDs and DVDs on the shop floor.”
The charity has made this year the year to volunteer, and encourages others within the community to get involved and experience the joy of giving back.
Volunteering is not only a way to make a tangible difference but also an opportunity to grow personally, develop new skills, and connect with like-minded individuals.
TAAS Volunteering Engagement Executive, Karen Chater, said: “When you volunteer, you are making a commitment to share that most precious of resources — your time — to make life better for those who are in need. Our volunteers’ great generosity has had a profound and lasting impact on The Air Ambulance Service.
“On behalf of the charity, I wanted to let all our volunteers know just how much their dedication is appreciated. Whether you are a long-time volunteer or if you have got involved recently, and regardless of how many hours you choose to give, it's important for you to know that what you do makes a difference.
“Words cannot adequately express the gratitude that we wish to convey. Please know that your volunteerism is recognised, appreciated, valued, and cherished. We thank you and look forward to you continuing to volunteer with us.”
The charity receives no government or National Lottery funding so the vital funding from the stores helps to keep the lifesaving missions possible.
Ryan added: “Being a volunteer is a good thing to do as you are helping our charity while having fun, meeting new people and gaining confidence.”
To learn more about volunteering opportunities, or for more information or to support the charity, visit: www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk or call 0300 3045 999.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.