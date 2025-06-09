Rugby volunteers roll up sleeves for community clean up in honour of 'Our Jay'

Volunteers rolled up their sleeves and got busy cleaning 74 defibrillators in the Rugby borough last week.

Helpers from Wincanton/Britvic in Rugby and Our Jay Foundation worked for eight hours to get the equipment looking shiny, new and ready to save lives.

Naomi Rees-Issitt, who set up the charity in memory of her teenage son Jamie, joined the team with her partner Jem.

Jamie, 18, died in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest in 2022. The nearest defibrillator was in a locked school.

Naomi said: “I’d like to thank the amazing volunteers from Wincanton for supporting OurJay in our ‘Big Defib Spring Clean’.

"Keeping Jamie’s little face nice and clean (and spider free) is so important to me, so having these guys’ support is just so special.

"We went in groups of five and cleaned as many defibs as we could get to.”