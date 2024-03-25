Rugby woman made-up with BAFTA award nomination for work on Sir Lenny Henry show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Rugby woman is made up after receiving a BAFTA award nomination for her creative work on a television show written by Sir Lenny Henry.

Former Harris High School student Kelly Taylor said it’s a ‘massive achievement’ to be recognised for her hair and make-up skills on ITV’s Three Little Birds.

She said: “It was set in the 1950s and was actually shot in and around Coventry and Birmingham which makes this a really special award.

Kelly with her husband David.

“I was a crowd supervisor and also main team hair and make-up supervisor, so it’s massive achievement for me that the hair designer recognised the hard work that myself and the team created to put my name forward for this prestigious award at BAFTA.”

Kelly, who has worked in the UK and overseas on big projects, trained in hair and beauty skills at what was Mid Warwickshire college (now WCG Leamington college).

The mother of two added: “I did apply to the BBC make-up school, but unfortunately I was too late as it had already closed. I had to try other avenues to become a hair and make-up artist in television and film.

“I worked in local salons in both hair and beauty and then worked with a company that hosted fashion shows for major charities, helping with the hair and make-up. I also helped with student films doing hair and makeup on sets.”

She went back to college after raising her children and got a passion for teaching.

Kelly added: “I really missed creating looks, so during holidays I could be found at Rugby Theatre or on film sets keeping my hand in the industry or gaining blisters at Fashion Week in London.

"I learned from the most incredible make-up and hair artists and when an opportunity came for me to leave education I took it and returned to my first love of TV and film.

"On one production, called ‘Canterville Ghost’ the make-up team were awarded an Emmy.”

She has now worked her way up from trainee to make-up designer for shows including Father Brown.

“We always hear of people winning awards that live in major cities, so it’s good to put Rugby on the map.