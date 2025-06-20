Rugby woman nominated for national award

Serena works as an operations manager at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Rugby.

A team member from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Rugby has made it to the final of the national everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards 2025.

Serena Bird has been nominated in the Warehousing (Above & Beyond) category in the awards, which celebrate the important contribution women make to the transport and logistics industry. The award is given to women excelling in their roles within a warehousing environment.

The nominees for this year’s everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards demonstrate the progression, achievements and increasing avenues of opportunity available for women within a traditionally male-dominated industry.

Serena is from Coventry and works as an operations manager at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Rugby. She shares her experience working in logistics ahead of the everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards final, with the hope of inspiring other women to embark on similar careers.

Serena joined Amazon five years ago, after studying for a degree in Art History and English Literature at the University of Kent.

“I loved my degree, but after getting a taste for management and leadership I knew that’s what I wanted to do,” she said. “I’ve worked in three different sites at Amazon across every team since I joined the company. Inbound, outbound – you name it and I’ve probably done it. It’s all helped to shape me into the manager I am today.”

As part of Serena’s operations role, she sits on the board of an employee-led group at Amazon called Women in Operations, a subsection of Women at Amazon that acts a global group for women and allies interested in increasing gender diversity at the company.

It’s this role, alongside her outstanding achievements as an operations manager, that’s secured her nomination for the Warehousing (Above & Beyond) Award at the everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards.

Serena credits her success in the field of operations to some of the mentors she had when embarking on her career.

“When I first started at Amazon I had an amazing operations manager,” said Serena. “She was ex-military, and she was absolutely incredible: the epitome of everything I looked up to when I was brand new in the job. What she did for me has inspired me to do the same for others.

“That’s why one of my favourite parts of my role is not just mentoring women but connecting them. With my Women in Operations Board role, there are more than 150 points of contact across our site and business lines, and I get to link women with others and support them directly.”

“I’m quite lucky,” Serena continued. “I’ve got some incredible women in my life. I've got my mum and two incredible sisters, but there are a lot of people out there who don’t. It’s nice to think that I can be one of those people for someone else.”

For Serena, Amazon has been able to provide multiple avenues of support over the last few years. She explains:

“On a site level, I’ve had three different mentors – the main support I’ve seen is from our site leader who encouraged me in a big way to apply for a new role. He helped me with mock interviews and identifying skills gaps that I could improve on.

“I also went to leadership training in one of our centres of excellence in Barcelona. There, I was given mechanisms to learn about my team’s learning styles and what different individuals might need. It was extremely interesting to learn about my own learning style.

“It didn’t just help me lead my team – I learned more about the wider organisation and connected with people across Amazon all over the globe.”

One of Serena’s proudest achievements from her career at Amazon is overseeing the launch of a pick tower at Amazon in Coalville.

“I was leading the physical layout changes, virtual configuration changes and employee and stakeholder communications, all to be done over an eight-week timeline and delivered within budget. Despite a few minor glitches, the launch of the pick tower build was huge for the site, and the employee sentiment around it was amazing.”

As someone with a stellar career in operations, what advice would Serena give to women who are thinking about following in her footsteps?

“Don’t be afraid to put yourself outside of your comfort zone and take on new challenges. You can do anything you want to,” she said.

On being nominated for an award, Serena added:

“To be shortlisted alongside all these other remarkable professionals is humbling. I try to work as hard as I can with anything that comes my way. I like to support people, even if I don’t work directly on their team,” she said.

Serena is set to graduate from an MBA in leadership later this year and looks forward to applying her learnings to her roles at Amazon.

Mark Gibney, Senior Operations Manager at Amazon in Rugby, added: “Everyone on the team in Rugby wishes Serena every success in the final of the everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards. She’s been such an inspiration for those who work with her – especially those with similar ambitions to pursue a career in logistics. She has proved a brilliant example in demonstrating how to forge a successful and fulfilling role in the industry. We’re all sending our support in the run up to the final and hope to welcome her home with the top prize!”

Serena will find out if she’s been successful in the everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards at a ceremony in the Park Plaza London Riverbank Hotel on 26th June 2025.

There are 11 global employee-led groups at Amazon and among these are networks dedicated to supporting, connecting and empowering women, including Women at Amazon, Women in Operations and Families at Amazon.

Women at Amazon is a global affinity group for women, non-binary employees and allies at Amazon with over 80 chapters worldwide. Women at Amazon is committed to attracting, developing and retaining women in both tech and non-tech roles across all of Amazon's businesses.

