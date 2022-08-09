Rugby women invited to relax and unwind at new health and wellbeing event

Kirsty and Vanessa.

Ladies in Rugby are invited to relax and unwind at a new event on Sunday (August 14).

Organisers Kirsty Barrell and Vanessa Burningham said they are excited to be hosting the day at Cawston Community Hall from 10.30am – 1.45pm.

Kirsty said: “The day will include talks about managing menopause, gut health and demonstrations of Clubbercise.

“There will be taster treatments available in reflexology for menopause, Indian head massage, Reiki and body fat analysis.”

She said there will also be a variety of stalls on the day.

Kirsty added: “It will give women the opportunity to browse and shop at some lovely stalls and support local businesses.

"We invite guests to wear comfortable clothing to do Clubbercise.”

The ladies said they were looking forward to the day.

"We’re hoping it’s going to be a great success,” added Kirsty.