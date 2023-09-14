Register
Rugby writers launch new book with evening of poetry, stories and songs

Launch at St Andrew's Church, Rugby on Friday, November 29 at 7.30pm
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 14th Sep 2023, 15:35 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 15:46 BST
A group of Rugby writers are launching their new book with an evening of poetry, stories and songs.

The Rugby Cafe Writers have just published their latest anthology, A Story For Every Day Of Autumn, featuring more than 90 short stories, diaries, articles and memoir to match the season of autumn.

The book is arranged so that one story can be enjoyed each day and there are specially-themed stories for Hallowe'en and Bonfire Night.

The writers with their new book.The writers with their new book.
The writers with their new book.

A launch event is being held at St Andrew's Church, Rugby on Friday, November 29 at 7.30pm. It will feature a variety of stories, poems and songs, including performances by local musicians The Scutters and Ben Jennings. Tickets are £3 on the door with a bar and bookstall available.

The new book, which costs £6 on Amazon, has been well received.

John Howes, speaking for the group, said: "We have loved putting this collection together. It features the work of 27 different local writers. The aim of our group is to promote existing writers and to encourage new writers. We have regular writing challenges and skills sessions in which writers swap tips, such as on how to write an opening paragraph."

The Rugby Cafe Writers were formed about seven years ago and meet fortnightly in the cafe at St Andrew's Church, Rugby.

They regularly sell their books at local events and will be appearing at the Southam Book Festival on Sunday, October 8.

To buy the book or to join the writing group, visit www.rugbycafewriters.com

