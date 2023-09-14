Rugby writers launch new book with evening of poetry, stories and songs

Watch more videos on Shots!

A group of Rugby writers are launching their new book with an evening of poetry, stories and songs.

The Rugby Cafe Writers have just published their latest anthology, A Story For Every Day Of Autumn, featuring more than 90 short stories, diaries, articles and memoir to match the season of autumn.

The book is arranged so that one story can be enjoyed each day and there are specially-themed stories for Hallowe'en and Bonfire Night.

A launch event is being held at St Andrew's Church, Rugby on Friday, November 29 at 7.30pm. It will feature a variety of stories, poems and songs, including performances by local musicians The Scutters and Ben Jennings. Tickets are £3 on the door with a bar and bookstall available.

The new book, which costs £6 on Amazon, has been well received.

John Howes, speaking for the group, said: "We have loved putting this collection together. It features the work of 27 different local writers. The aim of our group is to promote existing writers and to encourage new writers. We have regular writing challenges and skills sessions in which writers swap tips, such as on how to write an opening paragraph."

The Rugby Cafe Writers were formed about seven years ago and meet fortnightly in the cafe at St Andrew's Church, Rugby.

They regularly sell their books at local events and will be appearing at the Southam Book Festival on Sunday, October 8.