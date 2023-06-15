Rugby yoga teacher wins prestigious business award for second year running

Claire Bradley Yoga was named the best Yoga/Pilates studio in Warwickshire andthe West Midlands after over 800,000 votes were cast by supporters in the 10th yearof the Muddy Stiletto Awards

A Rugby-based Yoga teacher has beaten strong competition for the second to win a prestigious business award.

Claire Bradley Yoga was named the best Yoga/Pilates studio in Warwickshire and the West Midlands after over 800,000 votes were cast by supporters in the 10th year of the Muddy Stiletto Awards 2023.

She has been running her business since 2018 and teaches Yoga across Rugby, running classes for every ability level, with special pregnancy and postnatal Yoga classes. Claire also leads a series of wellness retreats and events throughout the year and is looking forward to hosting two outdoor Yoga events in July this year, one being on The Close of Rugby School, in line with the celebrations of the School’s 200th anniversary of the birth of the game of rugby football.

Claire wins award for second year running.

The second sunset yoga event is in the grounds Winwick Hall, close to Crick.

Claire said: “I am overjoyed to have won this award for the second year running. It is an absolute delight, I am beyond grateful to all of my amazing class members for showing up each week with such enthusiasm and for then taking the time to vote for me in these awards.

“It is such a privilege for me to run this little business, sharing what I love, and then to be so openly received and recognised is just incredible."

