Rugby's 'Arden Angels' founder flies to studio for date with stars of Loose Women

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rugby fundraiser Tracie Mills recently met TV’s Loose Women stars to encourage people to get behind a Breast Cancer Now campaign.

The founder of the Arden Angels charity, who has terminal cancer, says her life will be cut short without the help of a vital treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan), the first licensed targeted treatment for HER2-low secondary breast cancer, offers precious hope of more time to live for people with the disease.

Stars help spread word about need for cancer drug.

It has been rejected for use on the NHS in England.

Tracie said: "We were in the audience during live recording. The panel celebs made an important and relevant chat about the petition for #enhertu emergency.

"Please, please head to Breast Cancer Now and sign the petition.”

Find the petition at https://action.breastcancernow.org/enhertu-emergency-sign-petition