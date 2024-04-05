Rugby's 'Arden Angels' founder flies to studio for date with stars of Loose Women
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rugby fundraiser Tracie Mills recently met TV’s Loose Women stars to encourage people to get behind a Breast Cancer Now campaign.
The founder of the Arden Angels charity, who has terminal cancer, says her life will be cut short without the help of a vital treatment.
Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan), the first licensed targeted treatment for HER2-low secondary breast cancer, offers precious hope of more time to live for people with the disease.
Tracie said: "We were in the audience during live recording. The panel celebs made an important and relevant chat about the petition for #enhertu emergency.
"Please, please head to Breast Cancer Now and sign the petition.”
Find the petition at https://action.breastcancernow.org/enhertu-emergency-sign-petition
Arden Angels has raised more than £124,000 for patients and their families at Rugby hospital’s Maple Unit and the Arden Centre in Coventry. Donate at www.justgiving.com/ardenangels