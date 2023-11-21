Rugby's brave deputy mayor prepares to fall from skies in memory of young mum who died from cancer
Rugby’s brave deputy mayor will fall from the skies in memory of a young mum who died from cancer.
Cllr Simon Ward and Daksha Mistry are taking part in a charity skydive to raise money for Rugby Myton Hospice in honour of Katie Pritchard.
Katie was just 37 when she lost her battle with the disease.
Cllr Ward said: “Katie, who was my wife’s cousin, spent her final weeks at Myton Hospice and they were amazing, treating her with the utmost respect and dignity and ultimately she felt safe in their care.
"She was chief bridesmaid at our wedding 20 years ago and would always do things outside her comfort zone, so I’ve decided to just bite the bullet and step outside my comfort zone and do the skydive.”
The councillor, who is a coach with Lawford Utd FC, was unable to take part in the stunt in September due to poor weather conditions.
But on Saturday, December 2, he hopes to fulfil his pledge.
Cllr Ward added: “Anyone who knows me will know that jumping out of a plane is never something I’ve ever wanted to do.
“Thoughts of Katie will help me through.”
He will be joined by Daksha Mistry, the council's Mayor and civic officer,
"Despite being scared of heights, I've long dreamed of doing a skydive," Daksha said.
To donate to Daksha, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/dakshamistry2023