Rugby's Bridget Street Post Office to close - and be replaced with a counter at a nearby petrol station

Rugby's Bridget Street Post Office will be closing - and replaced with a counter at a nearby petrol station.

Bosses said that the new 'Lawford Road Post Office’ will be run from counter inside the Premier store on the forecourt of the AA petrol station in Lawford Road.

The Post Office said its branch at 103 Bridget Street, New Bilton, will close on Monday November 14 at 1pm, with the new service opening straight afterwards.

The opening hours for the branch will be Monday to Friday; 8am - 7:30pm; 9am – 7:30pm; Saturday and 11am – 4pm on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Post Office said: "After careful consideration of the feedback received during consultation, we remain confident that the layout and location of the new branch will continue to meet customer needs and deliver an excellent service, whilst securing the long-term viability of Post Office services in the local community.

"For Post Office customers the new operator will provide signposted parking in a dedicated area on the forecourt of the new premises for two cars. Additionally, works will be completed on the forecourt to provide a clearly marked designated disabled parking bay outside the shop.

"There is also time restricted roadside parking on Lawford Road and there is limited roadside parking on Plowman Street adjacent to the new premises.