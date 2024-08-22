Rugby's Brownsover Hall Hotel looks like it has closed - leaving customers in the dark

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Rugby's most well-known hotels looks like it has closed, making staff redundant and leaving customers in the dark.

The Rugby Advertiser has been told that staff at Brownsover Hall Hotel were informed this morning (Thursday) that they have been made redundant with immediate effect.

The hotel has not said anything official yet and we have tried many times (unsuccessfully) to speak to them today.

This is also the case for many people who have booked weddings and rooms there. Many have commented on social media, saying that they have tried to contact the hotel since hearing rumours, but have heard nothing.

Brownsover Hall Hotel is a Grade II listed, Victorian Gothic mansion that is a landmark on the edge of the town.

We will bring you more on this as is happens.