Rugby's 'crazy plant lady' shares science-backed health benefits of bringing the outdoors indoors

“Houseplants are wonderful to live with because you feel a part of nature”

Rugby’s very own ‘crazy plant lady’ is encouraging people to reap the benefits of bringing the outdoors indoors.

Joanna Smuklerz is urging people to ditch the plastic and get real.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The nature-loving mother, who runs Plant Me at 109 Albert Street, said house plants can be good for your health.

Joanna at Plant Me.

She said they reduce stress and anxiety levels, improve focus and concentration and improve air quality and humidity.

Joanna, known as Asia, said: “It’s quite simple; plants are good for you.

"Not only are they good for you physical health, they can also boost your mood and help you sleep.”

She wants more people to put nature back into their lives.

Plant Me customer Sky is a self-confessed plant addict.

“The world has become so plastic,” she added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Lots of people choose acrylic houseplants as decoration. Yes, it’s easiest option to bring green into our homes, but easiest is not always best.”

Joanna, who sells houseplants at her cafe, said caring for plants brings her so much joy.

She added: “What I find strange is why people drive all the way to the gym, only to get on the treadmill? We could choose the old style of walking.

“Why don’t we choose beautiful nature at first place? The gym is OK, but walks are much better for us. It’s the same with fake houseplants; they look OK, but they bring us less joy.”

Joanna asked her customers why they choose the real thing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They say houseplants are wonderful to live with because you feel a part of nature,” the mum of two young children said.

"They teach how to look at each plant with an understanding that each one has its own needs.”

One lady said watching her plants grow gives her the confidence to grow too.

“Skye said when a new leaf appears you feel something that nothing else but nature can give you.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joanna, who is from Poland, said: “I love to watch my plant customers.

"I feel satisfied with my work, I feel that I do something good for Rugby. Plant people are open to chat and smile a lot.