Rugby's daring deputy mayor plunges from skies for Myton in memory of Katie

Rugby's daring deputy mayor is taking the plunge in memory of a young woman who died from cancer.

Cllr Simon Ward and Daksha Mistry have signed up for a charity skydive in aid of Rugby Myton Hospice on Saturday, September 30.

He was inspired to raise money in memory of his wife's cousin, Katie Pritchard, who passed away in June.

Rugby Mayor Maggie O'Rourke, Daksha Mistry, the council's Mayor and civic officer, and Deputy Mayor, Cllr Simon Ward, at Rugby Myton Hospice.

Katie, who was chief bridesmaid at the councillor’s wedding, was just 37-years-old and spent her final weeks being cared for at Myton Hospice in Warwick.

"The team at Myton Hospice were amazing, treating Katie with the utmost respect and dignity," Cllr Ward said.

"Jumping out of a plane has never been something I've wanted to do, but Katie would always do things outside of her comfort zone, so I'm biting the bullet and stepping out of my comfort zone to raise money for Myton."

Daksha, the council's Mayor and civic officer, signed up for the skydive after spotting a poster promoting the fundraiser during a tour of Rugby Myton Hospice with the Mayor, Cllr Maggie O'Rourke.

"Despite being scared of heights, I've long dreamed of doing a skydive," Daksha said.

"During the tour of the hospice, I was struck by the fantastic facilities and the staff's dedication and commitment.

"We're truly blessed to have a such a facility on our doorstep and I want to raise money to support it."

Myton Hospice needs to raise more than £10.5 million every year to run hospices in Rugby, Coventry and Warwick.

Rugby Myton Hospice, based in the grounds of the Hospital of St Cross, opened its doors 21 years ago following a successful £1 million fundraising drive.

Cllr O'Rourke nominated Rugby Myton Hospice as her Mayoral charity after being involved in the original fundraising drive to build the hospice.

"I want to bring Rugby's communities together to support the hospice's ambitions to create a 'chill out' room for children and expand the hospice garden, which both promise to make a real difference to the quality of care the hospice offers,"