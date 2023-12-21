“It was a pleasure to run my first ever quiz which was a good laugh with friends”

Rugby’s Deputy Mayor invited the town’s Conservatives to put their grey matter to the test for a Christmas quiz.

Cllr Simon Ward held the event at the Benn Hall last weekend to raise money for the OurJay Foundation.

He said: “It was a pleasure to run my first ever quiz which was a good laugh with friends.

Conservative members at the quiz.

"This could be the first of many as it’s always nice to help raise funds for local charities.”

Cllr Ward is a big supporter of the OurJay Foundation.

He said: “I would like to thank Lee Bunting from LB's Quiz Nights for writing the Christmas-themed questions.

"Lee also featured in the Calendar Girls themed charity calendars produced by the Royal Oak in Crick which is also raising funds for the OurJay Foundation,” he added.