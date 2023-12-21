Rugby's Deputy Mayor puts Conservative members' grey matter to test for Christmas quiz
Rugby’s Deputy Mayor invited the town’s Conservatives to put their grey matter to the test for a Christmas quiz.
Cllr Simon Ward held the event at the Benn Hall last weekend to raise money for the OurJay Foundation.
He said: “It was a pleasure to run my first ever quiz which was a good laugh with friends.
"This could be the first of many as it’s always nice to help raise funds for local charities.”
Cllr Ward is a big supporter of the OurJay Foundation.
He said: “I would like to thank Lee Bunting from LB's Quiz Nights for writing the Christmas-themed questions.
"Lee also featured in the Calendar Girls themed charity calendars produced by the Royal Oak in Crick which is also raising funds for the OurJay Foundation,” he added.
For more information about the OurJay Foundation, visit https://www.ourjay.org.uk/